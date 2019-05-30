Lounge lovers get a new place to eat and drink

The people behind Peterborough’s trendy Argo Lounge bar are to open a new venue in nearby Huntingdon.

Olmo Lounge is expected to create up to 30 jobs this summer, when it is opened by The Lounges, the West Country based restaurant/café/bar group .

Olmo Lounge is coming to Huntingdon

Rather like Peterborough’s city centre Argo Lounge, in Bridge Street, The Lounges will transform the site into a family-friendly retro-inspired cosy retreat, where eclectic artwork and quirky curios sit next to oversized vintage sofas and old school benches, strikingly painted table tops and statement lighting, in the eclectic style much loved by Lounge aficionados.

Particular attention will be paid to families – there’ll be a fine selection of games and books, colouring pencils and pads, a full menu just for Little Loungers and high chairs and baby-change facilities are available for the tiny ones.

Joe Sadler, Operations Manager, said “We’re really looking forward to throwing open the doors at Olmo Lounge and showing the locals how to lounge in style. The team are looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.”

A community notice board will be available for those wanting to publicise events and a book swap area will be kept well stocked. The team will also be holding regular fund-raising events as part of their commitment to making a difference in the community.

Olmo Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day.

Whether you’re looking for the best coffee in town, a business lunch with colleagues or a lazy all-day brunch, Olmo Lounge is the perfect place to relax and unwind. The all-day menu features everything from the famous authentic tapas and Hero Burger to Tin Pan Louie’s beef chilli, packed paninis and the best mac and cheese you’ve ever tasted… or there’s the ever-changing specials menu.

Little Loungers, vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet are well catered for with their very own menus.