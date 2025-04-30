Beautifully presented three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough - £315,000 | Purple Bricks

A modern three-bedroom end-of-terrace house is situated in Peterborough near highly rated schools and excellent transport links.

Located in the desirable Hampton Hargate area of Peterborough, this stunning three-bedroom end-of-terrace property offers a fantastic opportunity for families and professionals alike. Priced at £315,000, the house boasts a contemporary open-plan design, a private rear garden, and newly renovated bathrooms, making it an ideal move-in-ready home.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

Hampton Hargate, Peterborough - £315,000 | Purple Bricks

The welcoming entrance hall unfolds into a generous living room and a combined kitchen and dining area. This open-plan space features up-to-date appliances and patio doors that provide access to the garden. A dedicated study offers an excellent area for remote work.

The first floor comprises three good-sized bedrooms, including a master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom. Additionally, there is a modern family bathroom complete with attractive tiling.

This home is one of dozens available in Peterborough on Purplebricks. Click here to see more .

At a glance

This three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough is listed for £315,000

Features include a spacious living room and open-plan kitchen/diner with patio access

Three bedrooms including a master with en-suite and fitted wardrobes

Private rear garden, garage and driveway parking

Recently updated family bathroom and gas central heating throughout

Highly rated schools nearby and excellent transport links to A1(M) and Peterborough Station

You’ll want to move quickly – modern family homes in Hampton Hargate don’t stay available for long.

