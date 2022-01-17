Four bedroom detached house for sale in Main Street, Yaxley

This superb house near Peterborough with a £950,000 guide price features a delightful landscaped garden and outdoor bar

A four bedroom detached home for sale in Yaxley is presented in excellent order cleverly blending the old and the new.

By Sol Buckner
Monday, 17th January 2022, 5:00 pm

Located in Main Street, the property offers a vast amount of living space both in the period part, in the modern rear extensions and in a separate studio and office outside. With a delightful and intriguing landscaped garden, it is within very easy reach of not only the A1 but also Peterborough.

The property was originally built as two cottages in 1780 and over time, it has been altered and extended into one large family home retaining some period features. The owners have lived in the property for 11 years carrying out various changes including adding a contemporary extension to the kitchen diner creating a light, open plan space with bi-folding doors onto the terrace. It has a guide price of £950,000. Contact Fine & Country estate agents on 01780 673404. All photos by Zoopla

