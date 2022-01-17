Located in Main Street, the property offers a vast amount of living space both in the period part, in the modern rear extensions and in a separate studio and office outside. With a delightful and intriguing landscaped garden, it is within very easy reach of not only the A1 but also Peterborough .

The property was originally built as two cottages in 1780 and over time, it has been altered and extended into one large family home retaining some period features. The owners have lived in the property for 11 years carrying out various changes including adding a contemporary extension to the kitchen diner creating a light, open plan space with bi-folding doors onto the terrace. It has a guide price of £950,000. Contact Fine & Country estate agents on 01780 673404. All photos by Zoopla