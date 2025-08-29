Residents in Bourne can access free paint and "live more sustainably" - thanks to new 'RePaint' store
The store, which opened at the Bourne Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) last week, helps residents to “live more sustainably”.
The Community RePaint initiative collects unused and leftover paint that would otherwise go to waste and makes it available to local people completely free of charge.
Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) opened the new provision at the HWRC on Friday, August 22.
A spokesperson for the authority said: “Whether you're refreshing a room or tackling a creative project, the store offers a wide variety of paints in different colours and finishes.”
Cllr Danny Brookes, executive member for environment at LCC, added: "We're really pleased to see the Community RePaint network expanding across Lincolnshire. These stores offer a brilliant way for residents to access free paint, save money, and do their bit for the environment at the same time."
This latest opening follows successful launches at the Louth, Grantham, Lincoln, Tattershall, Sleaford, Market Rasen, Boston and Gainsborough Household Waste Recycling Centres.
Cllr Baker from South Kesteven District Council, said: “We know that nationally, more than 50 million litres of paint go to waste every year.
“At the same time, thousands of householders and community projects cannot afford brand new paint.
“This initiative addresses all this with a simple solution to offer a more economical and sustainable option.”
Residents wishing to take advantage of the Community RePaint scheme — whether to drop off paint or collect some — simply need to speak to a member of staff on site.
The types of paint available depend on what has been brought in for disposal, but most types are accepted.
The Community RePaint Store is open to all recycling centre visitors from 9am to 4pm, Friday to Tuesday at South Fen Road, Bourne PE10 0DN.
Community RePaint is a UK-wide paint reuse network, sponsored by Dulux, with over 80 schemes operating nationally.