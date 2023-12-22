‘A substantial and well-appointed’ home with 35 acres of land and stables

A five bedroom home centrally positioned within 35 acres of land near Peterborough is on the market priced £2,200,000.

Spring Lodge Farm occupies an attractive rural setting between the villages of Haddon and Elton.

The agent describes the home as ‘a substantial and well-appointed lifestyle property.’

It has an outdoor swimming pool complex and full-size tennis court.

While, for equestrian enthusiasts, there is stabling for six horses with associated tack facilities and public bridleways and good hacking countryside close by. It is a past recipient of a National Hunt licence.

For flight enthusiasts, there is a helipad and three-bay steel portal frame hanger and the property currently lies within unrestricted airspace. For golfers, Elton Furze Golf Course is just half a mile from the property.

Access to the house is via double doors opening to the principal reception rooms off a spacious hardwood entrance stairwell hall.

The dining room is dual-aspect. The drawing room is the full width of the house, with two sets of French doors to the swimming pool terrace and an Ancaster stone fireplace.

The study has fitted bookcases, while the spacious kitchen/breakfast room has a solid oak suite beneath granite worktops, a double oven Aga and separate hob and oven appliances. The sitting room, alongside the kitchen, has French doors to a terrace and pathway to the tennis court.

Beyond the drawing room, the games room has a large inglenook housing a wood burning stove. It adjoins the office and the integral triple garage.

There are five first floor double bedrooms, three of which are en suite, and a modern and well-appointed family bathroom.

Outside, a long tarmacadam private lane provides access from Bullock Road to the property’s electric double gates and continues past the paddocks to the west of the house and the stable yard beyond it.

The garden lies to the south of the house and swimming pool. It is lawned and adjoins the post and rail fenced paddocks.

With mature trees and shrubs, pathways lead to the tennis court, and to a naturally fed pond.

A stone built pool room, with a bank of sliding glazed doors, is ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining and houses the changing facilities and sauna.

The land wraps around the house and garden to the west, south and east in a ring-fenced block.

There are no public rights of way across the property.

With mature hedgerow boundaries, the paddocks are largely post and rail fenced, with tapes to sub-divide. The property extends to 35 acres, or thereabouts, in total.

