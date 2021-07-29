Plans for new Northminster development in Peterborough submitted

The major scheme includes 335 affordable homes - a reduction from 350 under the original proposals - as well as commercial space for food and drink outlets and a revamp of Laxton Square.

As expected, there is no space for Peterborough City Market which is set to be re-located.

The application submitted to the city council states that the development is expected to generate 23 jobs and deliver an annual economic benefit of £1.2 million.

Under the plans, there will be 335 affordable homes (with rents set 20 per cent lower than the local rate), comprising a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments, as well as three-storey townhouse apartments and two-storey maisonette apartments.

The proposals include some balconies for individual upper floor apartments and small ‘garden’ spaces for the ground floor units.

There would also be 50 parking spaces, including electric vehicle charging bays.

The application has been submitted by the Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP) - a joint venture between Peterborough City Council and investment specialists IAGH3 - with the homes to be funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The site was previously home to a multi-storey car park which was recently demolished after safety concerns were discovered.

Under the plans, nearby Laxton Square will experience “significant enhancement and expansion of the landscaped area which will be open for the public to enjoy”.

This includes a new ‘food and beverage pavilion’ and public space which will offer opportunities for “transformational change in the wider area”.

Possible uses of the space include: outdoor events, pop-up cinema, exhibitions, an outdoor gym and markets, according to the application.

Views of the cathedral will also be ‘enhanced,’ it is claimed.

If the application is approved a two-year building process could begin early next year.