Modern family living in Peterborough three-bed semi with garden and parking for £290,000
Situated in the desirable Cardea development in Peterborough, this stylish three-bedroom semi-detached home is listed for £290,000. With an open-plan kitchen-diner, private rear garden, and driveway parking, it’s perfect for growing families or professionals looking for a smart, move-in-ready space.
Downstairs, the property features a welcoming entrance hall, cloakroom, a spacious living room, and a modern kitchen-diner with French doors opening onto the rear garden. Upstairs, the master bedroom benefits from an en-suite, while two further bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the layout.
At a glance
- This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Peterborough is listed for £290,000
- Includes a modern kitchen-diner with French doors to garden
- Spacious lounge and ground-floor cloakroom
- En-suite to master bedroom and a stylish family bathroom
- Private garden, driveway parking, and great access to local schools and amenities
