Three-bed semi-detached house with garden and parking for £290,000.

Situated in the desirable Cardea development in Peterborough, this stylish three-bedroom semi-detached home is listed for £290,000. With an open-plan kitchen-diner, private rear garden, and driveway parking, it’s perfect for growing families or professionals looking for a smart, move-in-ready space.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two well-designed floors.

Downstairs, the property features a welcoming entrance hall, cloakroom, a spacious living room, and a modern kitchen-diner with French doors opening onto the rear garden. Upstairs, the master bedroom benefits from an en-suite, while two further bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the layout.

3 bedroom semi-detached house | Purplebricks

At a glance

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Peterborough is listed for £290,000

Includes a modern kitchen-diner with French doors to garden

Spacious lounge and ground-floor cloakroom

En-suite to master bedroom and a stylish family bathroom

Private garden, driveway parking, and great access to local schools and amenities

