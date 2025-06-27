Modern Peterborough semi three-bed with garden and en-suite master for £299,999 | Purplebricks

Stylish, practical and well-placed this Sugar Way home is one to snap up fast.

Situated in the sought-after Sugar Way development in Peterborough, this three-bedroom semi-detached house is listed for £299,999. With a stylish interior, an en-suite master bedroom, and a generous rear garden, it’s a perfect home for families or first-time buyers looking for space and convenience.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

3 bedroom semi-detached house

Inside, the property features a welcoming entrance hall, a bright and spacious lounge, and a contemporary kitchen/diner with French doors leading to the garden.

Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms, including a master with its own en-suite, plus a stylish family bathroom. The property also offers a downstairs WC and off-road parking, making it ready to move straight into.

This home is one of dozens available in Peterborough on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-peterborough .

At a glance

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Peterborough is listed for £299,999

Modern kitchen/diner, spacious lounge, and en-suite to master bedroom

Private rear garden and off-road parking

Close to local schools, parks, and city amenities

Great commuter links including quick access to the A1 and Peterborough train station

