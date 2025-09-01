Peterborough housebuilder to launch stylish show home at new Market Deeping development

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East will be unveiling a show home at its brand-new development, Beaufort Gardens in Market Deeping, this September.

Beaufort Gardens will consist of a stunning collection of 117 two, three and four-bedroom homes, designed to suit a range of buyers, from first-time homeowners to growing families and downsizers. Located just off Harrier Way, the development offers a perfect blend of countryside charm and modern convenience, with local amenities, schools and green spaces all within easy reach.

On Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September, from 10am to 5pm, Allison Homes East is hosting an exclusive launch event for its four bedroom show home, The Northam. Attendees will be able to step inside the beautifully designed home for the first time, speak to the friendly sales team and find out more about the available homes and homebuying schemes.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are really looking forward to opening the doors to our show home at Beaufort Gardens. This development is in a fantastic location with a strong sense of community, and the homes here have been carefully designed to suit a wide range of lifestyles.

“We would love to welcome anyone who is thinking about moving to come and explore what Beaufort Gardens has to offer. The Northam show home gives a real taste of the space, quality and features that buyers can expect.”

Beaufort Gardens is situated in the heart of Market Deeping, a picturesque market town boasting a host of amenities, including independent boutiques, a Tesco superstore and an award-winning fish and chip shop called Linford’s. For families, a selection of highly rated primary and secondary schools and nurseries are all nearby.

Nature lovers can visit the nearby Deepings Lakes Nature Reserve, where they can enjoy birdwatching and tranquil walking routes past lakes and pools. For the adrenaline-seekers, Tallington Lakes Leisure Park is just over three miles away and offers a range of water sports, such as water skiing, windsurfing and canoeing.