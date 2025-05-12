Peterborough homebuilder talks the talk so residents can walk the walk

DWSM - AH9_1962 A - The living room inside the Hesketh show home at Hampton Beach

To coincide with National Walking Month in May, Cambridgeshire housebuilder David Wilson Homes is encouraging residents at Hampton Beach to take advantage of the many scenic walks around the Peterborough development and close by.

As the nights are getting lighter and the weather is getting warmer, there is no better time to put those trainers on and get walking, and there’s no better place to do it than Hampton Beach.

One of the development’s most striking features is the teardrop lake that many homes have uninterrupted views of. As well as being a local beauty spot, the circumference of the lake is just over a mile, making it the perfect short walk for all abilities.

For longer walks, just a stone’s throw away from the development is Crown Lakes Country Park. With a mix of green open space and woodlands, walkers can enjoy getting back to nature and experiencing some of the local wildlife while tackling one of the many walks available.

As well as this, less than six miles from Hampton Beach is Holme Fen National Nature Reserve. Here, residents can access 657 acres of landscape, explore a silver birch woodland and discover the famous Holme Post, the lowest land point in Great Britain at 2.75 metres below sea level.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “These walks are a great way for our residents to get moving during National Walking Month.

“Hampton Beach is a fantastic place to walk due to its number of parks and green open space. Despite what ability level you may be, there are many walks in and around the development for everyone to enjoy.”

The new community being built at Hampton Beach is less than three miles away from Peterborough city centre with ideal commuter links to further afield through the A1, A15 and A47. Commuters can also reach London Kings Cross from Peterborough train station in under an hour.

With an abundance of green open space surrounding the development, residents at Hampton Beach can take advantage of the many amenities nearby, including football pitches, cycle routes, expansive parks, along with a number of restaurants and shops.

For more information about any developments in the area visit David Wilson Homes in Cambridgeshire.