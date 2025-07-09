Spacious six-bedroom Peterborough home ideal for large families or multi-gen living for £710,000 | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Six-bedroom home ideal for large families in Peterborough.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in the desirable Sugar Way development in Peterborough, this impressive six-bedroom detached house is listed for £710,000. With three floors of flexible living space, multiple bathrooms, and a large garden, this home is ideal for growing or multi-generational families seeking comfort, space and convenience.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground floor offers a generous entrance hall, a spacious lounge, separate dining room, study, WC, and a well-equipped kitchen/breakfast room that opens onto the garden.

Six-bedroom home ideal for large families in Peterborough. | Purplebricks

The first floor includes four well-sized bedrooms one with an en-suite and a family bathroom. On the top floor are two additional double bedrooms and a further shower room, providing excellent flexibility for guests, teenagers, or home office setups.

This home is one of dozens available in Peterborough on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-peterborough .

At a glance

This six-bedroom detached house in Sugar Way, Peterborough is listed for £710,000

Three reception rooms, large kitchen/breakfast room and landscaped rear garden

Six bedrooms and three bathrooms, including en-suites

Garage and driveway parking for multiple vehicles

Excellent location for schools, shops and commuter routes

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Honor This £89 Honor phone is a Prime Day bargain - if you can catch the deal £ 89.99 Buy now Buy now The Honor X6C might be the best smartphone under £100 right now. With a big 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and great battery life, it's on sale for just £89.99 in the Prime Day deal – and it's way better than it has any right to be. Sure, it's not as good as a £1,000 flagship, but it's so much better than it should be for a tenth of that price.

Amazon The Shark CryoGrow LED Face Mask is now on sale - for a limited time only £ 238.49 Buy now Buy now Whether you're fighting adult acne, noticing fine lines, or just want that next-level glow, this device gives you control over your skin’s future. No downtime. No harsh chemicals. Just proven technology working for you while you sip tea or scroll your phone. It's also perfect for all skin tones and types and safe for daily use. And unlike many LED devices, this one includes advanced thermal regulation, ensuring it never exceeds 110°C, so you get safe, effective treatment without risk of overheating or irritation. If you’ve been searching for a way to level up your skincare without spending hours at a clinic, the Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask is your solution. Professional tech, clinically proven results, and now at an unbeatable price.