Detached family home with garden and garage for under £290k in Orton Wistow
A spacious three-bedroom detached house tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in Orton Wistow has just hit the market for £289,000 – and it’s ideal for families looking for a home near green space and schools in this popular part of Peterborough.
The home is set within a friendly residential neighbourhood, close to Ferry Meadows Country Park, Orton Wistow Primary School, and handy local shops. It comes with its own detached garage, driveway, and a neatly maintained rear garden that’s perfect for summer barbecues or letting kids and pets play safely outdoors.
Step inside and you’ll find a generous hallway leading to a bright lounge and dining area with views out to the garden. The fitted kitchen has good cupboard space and room for appliances, while a separate dining room adds flexibility – ideal as a home office or playroom.
Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms and a modern shower room. Outside, the enclosed rear garden includes both lawn and patio, while the single garage and side access add practical value.
It’s within easy reach of Ferry Meadows and local schools.
You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in Peterborough don’t hang around for long.
