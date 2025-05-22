It's set in a quiet spot, in a friendly area | Purplebricks

Tucked away in a quiet Orton Wistow cul-de-sac, this detached three-bed is ideal for families — and it’s now listed for £289,000 with Purplebricks.

A spacious three-bedroom detached house tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in Orton Wistow has just hit the market for £289,000 – and it’s ideal for families looking for a home near green space and schools in this popular part of Peterborough.

You can view the full listing and book a viewing through Purplebricks here.

The home is set within a friendly residential neighbourhood, close to Ferry Meadows Country Park, Orton Wistow Primary School, and handy local shops. It comes with its own detached garage, driveway, and a neatly maintained rear garden that’s perfect for summer barbecues or letting kids and pets play safely outdoors.

Step inside and you’ll find a generous hallway leading to a bright lounge and dining area with views out to the garden. The fitted kitchen has good cupboard space and room for appliances, while a separate dining room adds flexibility – ideal as a home office or playroom.

Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms and a modern shower room. Outside, the enclosed rear garden includes both lawn and patio, while the single garage and side access add practical value.

To see all the photos, take a virtual tour, and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers inside and out.

This home is one of many currently listed in Peterborough with Purplebricks. Click here to see more homes in the area.

At a glance This three-bedroom detached house in Orton Wistow is priced at £289,000 and comes with a private garden, garage and driveway. It’s within easy reach of Ferry Meadows and local schools. You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in Peterborough don’t hang around for long.

