New phase of Shared Ownership homes released at five-star Oundle development

Platform Home Ownership is giving Northamptonshire home seekers a wider scope of choice following the release of 11 high-quality new homes at Cotterstock Meadows in Oundle.

The latest release includes a mix of two- and three-bedroom properties built by Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, all thoughtfully designed with modern living in mind and available to move into this year.

Through Shared Ownership, buyers secure their home through a reduced deposit, paying for a share, typically between 10 and 75 per cent, and putting down a percentage of that share rather than the full market value.

Paying rent on the remainder, residents can gradually increase their owned share up to full homeownership, reducing rental payments entirely.

CGI of a new home at Cotterstock Meadows, Oundle.

Each home is built with modern living and flexible living at the core, delivering the ideal blend of rural living with the amenities and transport links to charming nearby towns and cities.

Jasmin Jandu, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “Cotterstock Meadows was very popular at previous phases and we’re delighted to be releasing more homes in this fantastic location.

The Oak is a shining example of the high-quality, energy-efficient homes at Cotterstock Meadows, and Shared Ownership opens the door to a wider range of buyers to make Oundle their home.

“Our partnership with Vistry means an array of buyers have settled into their dream home in their ideal location.”

Located on the northern edge of Oundle, Cotterstock Meadows offers residents the best of town and country living. The development is within walking distance of the historic market town centre, known for its cultural attractions, restaurants and independent shops, while Rutland, Peterborough and the wider East of England road network are all within easy reach. Families benefit from a range of nearby schools rated ‘Good’ to ‘Outstanding’, all less than a 10-minute drive away.

For more information and to enquire about Cotterstock Meadows, visit www.platformhomeownership.com/development/cotterstock-meadows-oundle or call the sales team on 0333 200 7304.