New homes available to move in at Cambridgeshire development

BN - 014 - The Ennerdale style home at Hampton Beach

Barratt Homes is highlighting its Hampton Beach development in Peterborough for homebuyers eager to make a move right away.

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of three and four bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers, with two that are ready to move into straight away.

The Ennerdale style property is one of the homes available, with three bedrooms and a spacious layout. The welcoming hallway has a cloakroom and useful storage area designed for modern living. Large windows and French doors light up the open-plan kitchen diner and separate lounge.

Upstairs features the main bedroom that benefits from an en suite shower room. A further double bedroom, single bedroom and a modern family bathroom complete this home.

The other home available is the Halton style property. With an impressive open-plan kitchen diner and a generous lounge, this four bedroom home offers the perfect setting for everyday comfort and memorable gatherings.

Upstairs offers four double bedrooms, ideal for families. The main bedroom leads to an en suite, and there's a separate family bathroom for added convenience.

Kerry Mullen, Head of Sales at Barratt Northampton, said: “We know that finding the right home is important, and we’re here to make the process as smooth and exciting as possible.

“Our Sales Advisers are on hand to help with every detail, ensuring a seamless transition into this new community at Hampton Beach.

“With only two homes ready to move into right now, we encourage anyone interested to get in touch and secure their ideal home.”

Hampton Beach is ideally located close to a range of schools, a shopping centre, and a variety of restaurants. Nearby towns such as Huntingdon, Stamford, and Cambridge offer an abundance of amenities to explore.

Situated on the outskirts of Peterborough, the development enjoys peaceful lakeside surroundings, with excellent transport links via the A15, A1, and A47.

For more information about developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8481 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.