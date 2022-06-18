How the homes could look.

Progress is being made towards a major new 203-home development on land off Eastrea Road in Whittlesey.

A construction environmental management plans and surface water drainage scheme have been submitted to Fenland District Council on behalf of Barratt Homes, who will be delivering the development.

Plans were first submitted in April 2021 for what is currently known at The Eastrea Road Development.

The site itself is located 1.5km east of Whittlesey and sits just north of Gildenburgh Water. It also adjacent to the Larkfleet Homes and Taylor Wimpey sites that have also been designated for new homes in the Fenland District Local Plan.

There would be two access points to the site both from Eastrea Road, one of which will serve te residential development and the other will serve the proposed supermarket to the east of the site. The supermarket has also been proposed as part of the plans, although is subject to a separate application and the houses would back onto the site to reduce its visual impact.

The development itself will consist of detached and semi-detached properties; including 23 two-bed homes, 98-three bed homes and 70 four-bed homes. None of these are registered as affordable homes.

Original plans stated that construction work could start as early as Spring 2022 and that the development would then be completed within four years.