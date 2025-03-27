Move in this spring with Cambridgeshire homebuilder

By Adam Jeffs
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:04 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 11:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Keen property seekers who want to move into their dream home this spring need look no further than DWSM - Darwin Green - Homes Ready to Move into, Barratt Homes’ popular Darwin Green development in Cambridge.

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers, but only one ready to move into straight away.

The home available is the modern two bedroom Burwell style property. The ideal home for first-time buyers, downsizers and working professionals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stepping inside the Burwell, residents will find an entrance hallway and downstairs toilet before stepping into the open-plan ground floor. French doors to the side of the property bathe the home in light creating a free-flowing, airy feel.

DWSM - AH9_7647 A - The living room inside a home at Darwin Greenplaceholder image
DWSM - AH9_7647 A - The living room inside a home at Darwin Green

Upstairs is a large family bathroom as well as two double bedrooms, with the main bedroom also benefitting from its own en suite.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt Homes South Midlands, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the longer evenings and warmer weather in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With just one property currently available to move into, I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay, so they can enjoy the spring and summer in their new home.”

DWSM - AH9_7607 B - A typical street scene at Darwin Greenplaceholder image
DWSM - AH9_7607 B - A typical street scene at Darwin Green

Darwin Green is steadily growing into a vibrant community, which will feature a central park with over 15 acres of green open space and sports pitches. Future plans for the development also include a purpose-built primary school, supermarket and library.

Residents can also benefit from excellent commuter links and Cambridge City centre being only 1.6 miles away, with cycle and pedestrian friendly walking routes around the development to promote sustainable living.

Related topics:Barratt HomesCambridgeshireCambridge
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice