Move in this spring with Cambridgeshire homebuilder

Keen property seekers who want to move into their dream home this spring need look no further than DWSM - Darwin Green - Homes Ready to Move into, Barratt Homes’ popular Darwin Green development in Cambridge.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers, but only one ready to move into straight away.

The home available is the modern two bedroom Burwell style property. The ideal home for first-time buyers, downsizers and working professionals.

Stepping inside the Burwell, residents will find an entrance hallway and downstairs toilet before stepping into the open-plan ground floor. French doors to the side of the property bathe the home in light creating a free-flowing, airy feel.

DWSM - AH9_7647 A - The living room inside a home at Darwin Green

Upstairs is a large family bathroom as well as two double bedrooms, with the main bedroom also benefitting from its own en suite.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt Homes South Midlands, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the longer evenings and warmer weather in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With just one property currently available to move into, I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay, so they can enjoy the spring and summer in their new home.”

DWSM - AH9_7607 B - A typical street scene at Darwin Green

Darwin Green is steadily growing into a vibrant community, which will feature a central park with over 15 acres of green open space and sports pitches. Future plans for the development also include a purpose-built primary school, supermarket and library.

Residents can also benefit from excellent commuter links and Cambridge City centre being only 1.6 miles away, with cycle and pedestrian friendly walking routes around the development to promote sustainable living.