Move in this spring with Cambridgeshire homebuilder

Keen property seekers who want to move into their dream home this spring need look no further than Barratt Homes’ popular Hampton Beach development in Peterborough.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of three and four bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers, but only two remaining that are ready to move into straight away.

The homes available are the three bedroom Brancaster and Ennerdale, both impressive family homes with clever use of space throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the ground floor of both properties, residents can take advantage of a separate lounge, as well as an open plan kitchen and dining area.

DWSM - AH9_1962 A - The living room inside the Hesketh show home at Hampton Beach

Upstairs in the Brancaster and Ennerdale are two double bedrooms, with the main bedroom also benefitting from its own en suite, as well as a third bedroom that could be utilised in many ways and a large family bathroom.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the longer evenings and warmer weather in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With just two properties currently available to move into now I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay, so they enjoy the spring and summer in their new home.”

DWSM - AH9_2507 - A typical street scene at Barratt Homes' Hampton Beach development

The new community being built at Hampton Beach is less than three miles away from Peterborough city centre with ideal commuter links to towns and cities further afield through the A1, A15 and A47. Commuters can also reach London Kings Cross Station from Peterborough Train Station in under an hour.

With an abundance of green open space surrounding the development, residents at Hampton Beach can take advantage of the many amenities nearby, including football pitches, cycle routes, expansive parks, along with a range of restaurants and shops.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.