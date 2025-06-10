Move in for summer with Cambridgeshire homebuilder

Keen property seekers who want to move into their dream home for the summer need look no further than David Wilson Homes’ popular Hampton Beach development.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of three and four bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers, but only two remaining that are ready to move into straight away.

The homes available include The Ingleby and The Hollinwood style properties, which are impressive four bedroom homes perfectly suited for many buyers including families searching for their forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ingleby benefits from an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, as well as a separate lounge and cloakroom on the ground floor.

DWSM - AH9_1962 A - The living room inside the Hesketh show home at Hampton Beach

Upstairs is home to a family bathroom, two large double bedrooms with the main bedroom benefitting from its own en suite, as well as two further bedrooms.

The Hollinwood is a large detached home designed with families in mind. The open-plan kitchen, dining and family area creates multi-functional living spaces perfectly suited for family mealtimes. There is also a spacious dual aspect lounge on the ground floor, as well as a utility room and cloak room.

This family home features a main bedroom with an en suite and three further bedrooms, along with a large family bathroom on the first floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the summer sun in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

DWSM - AH9_2507 - A typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' Hampton Beach development

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With just two homes available to move into before the summer I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay, so they can start planning that big summer barbeque in their brand-new David Wilson home.”

The new community being built at Hampton Beach is less than three miles away from Peterborough city centre with ideal commuter links to further afield through the A1, A15 and A47. Commuters can also reach London Kings Cross from Peterborough train station in under an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an abundance of green open space surrounding the development, residents at Hampton Beach can take advantage of the many amenities nearby, including football pitches, cycle routes, expansive parks, along with a number of restaurants and shops.

For more information about any developments in the area visit David Wilson Homes in Cambridgeshire.