Luxury living in a village near Peterborough - for £1.25m

The property with six bedrooms has been extended and improved extensively by the current owners to create a wonderful family home, offering spacious and flexible accommodation with the potential for separate annex accommodation.

Briarways is beautifully presented throughout and has a contemporary feel having been finished to a high standard.

The property also benefits from a large home garden office, an oak framed garage and a range of outbuildings.

It is on the market at £1.25m with www.hurfords.co.uk at their Castor office.

