Located in Magdellen Court and constructed in 2001, the property has been reconfigured and extended by the current owners over the past five years.

There is an integral garage and driveway parking for several vehicles and an enclosed garden, within which, a detached timber lodge, with electricity, offers both office and gym accommodation. It is on the market with Savills of Stamford with a guide price of £830,000. Full details available on the Zoopla website. All photos by Zoopla