A stunning period home in Peterborough complete with five bedrooms and two staircases has been added to the market.

The home is located centrally in the city on Thorpe Lea Road and also boasts mature gardens, a cellar and large gravel driveway.

On the first floor, the 18 ft master bedroom is an impressive space with a large bay window and en suite - with a walk-in shower and double sinks.

Agent Charlotte Paton, who works for Savills, said: "The master suite is particularly impressive - the refurbished ensuite is truly enviable.”There are two further bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a study and a family bathroom.The second floor is accessed via another staircase which leads to two further bedrooms, a bathroom and ample storage.

Across the four-storey home, there is also a cellar on the lower ground floor.

All of this could be yours for over half-a-million-pounds, with a guide price of £595,000.

Take a look at the home in the next 10 photographs.

1. Five-bedrooms The five bedroom period property is located in a much sought after central location Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Modern home The semi-detached property has been significantly improved to create a "beautiful, bright, modern family home", enhanced by many original character features. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Landscaped gardens The enclosed rear garden is landscaped to include a paved seating area directly from the sitting room, ideal for entertaining in the warmer months. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Mature garden The majority of the garden is laid to lawn with planted borders and established trees and shrubs. Photo: Savills Photo Sales