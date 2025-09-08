Interior designer reveals inspiration behind Cambridge show homes

Five star developer Barratt Homes has partnered with Blocc Interiors to share the inspiration behind the show home at its Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green development in Cambridge.

Surrounded by 15 acres of green open space, the development currently offers a range of two, three, and four bedroom homes, including apartments, in a prime location on the edge of the city centre.

Located on Cambridge Road, the housebuilder is welcoming property seekers to tour its fully furnished four bedroom Newman show home at the development – designed to help visitors envision what the interior of their future home could look like.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Eastern Counties, said: “Our goal is to highlight the latest interior design trends to inspire our customers, helping them visualise the layout of their new home and discover the quality that’s on offer at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green.”

Sarah Cave, Client Partnership Lead at Blocc Interiors, has shared an exclusive insight into the inspiration behind the thoughtfully designed Newman show home.

Sarah said: “Our aim was to create a home that feels beautifully put together but also liveable – it’s understated in places and expressive in others, balancing comfort, style, and personality which mirrors the lifestyle that Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green offers.

“We wanted to reflect both the peacefulness of the surrounding green spaces and the design-conscious nature of modern buyers.”

Sarah said: “The Newman home is designed to feel as calm and connected as the development itself. Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green’s connections to open green space, walkable amenities and proximity to the city centre influence much of our design.

“We took cues from nature in the colour palette and echoed the balance of town and countryside through contemporary shapes softened by organic finishes. The colour palette brings in calming, nature-inspired tones, layered with occasional depth to anchor the space and add character.

“The balance between soft and bold allows each space to feel inviting yet confident.”

Cleverly mirroring the development’s recently launched Central Park, the Newman show home features a soft, nature-inspired colour palette.

Sarah said: “The core palette features soft sages, dusky blues, warm greys, and chalky whites, brought to life with deeper tones such as the bold navy in the dining area and a grounding slate blue in the study.

“Each room flows seamlessly into the next while still having its own identity.”

The detailed interior of the Newman has many noticeable features, yet Sarah selected the third and fourth bedroom as the most distinctive.

Sarah added: “The children’s bedrooms were a chance to bring in playful identity without compromising the overall calm of the home. The girl’s bedroom features relaxed layering as a yoga-inspired space. Contrastingly, the boy’s bedroom has an energising cycling feature wall that brings a strong sense of individuality and nods to the 13-minute cycle commute to Cambridge city centre.

“We love how balanced and considered the home feels, each room has its own story that contributes to a cohesive whole. It’s a home that invites people in and encourages them to stay.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Eastern Counties, said: “For those who are interested in exploring this property, we’d encourage them to visit our development and speak with our dedicated sales team.”

For more information on the properties available at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8488.

To view the wider selection of properties across the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.