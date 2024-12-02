Housebuilder launches show home for sale at Cambridgeshire development

Barratt Homes is showcasing its newly released show home at its Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green development in Cambridge.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the success of the first phase, Barratt Homes has released its four bedroom show home for sale, which home buyers can secure in time for the fast approaching festive or New Year period.

The contemporary four bedroom Kingsville Plus home offers ample space for families and added privacy with its modern three storey layout. The expertly designed show home is available with furniture, fixtures and fittings included, which are hand-picked by professional interior designers and valued at £22,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, home buyers could be given £30,000 towards a deposit contribution as well as an upgraded kitchen, flooring and wardrobes package worth £22,000.

A typical garden at Franklin Gardens in Cambridgeshire

The impressive three-storey home features an open-plan kitchen and living space with French doors leading onto the garden, which was designed by professional landscapers, increasing its value to £9,000. The ground floor also benefits from a home office and handy storage space.

The first floor includes the main bedroom, complete with a private en suite, and a formal lounge offering additional space for relaxing. The top floor features a stylish family bathroom between the second double bedroom and a stylish bedroom, fitted with French doors opening onto the balcony.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Eastern Counties, said: “We are thrilled to announce the release of our show home for sale, following the success of our first phase at Franklin Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Kingsville Plus is cleverly designed to maximise space, offering more rooms for the whole family to relax in. We’d like to encourage anyone interested in the homes at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green to visit our friendly Sales Advisers to secure one of these high-quality properties with an exclusive deal.”

Typical street scene at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green

Surrounded by 15 acres of open space, Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green currently has a selection of four and five bedroom homes available in a desirable semi-rural location, many of which benefit from overlooking green open space.

Positioned on Cambridge Road, the development provides easy links to an array of amenities, including shops, restaurants, and supermarkets, with cycle and footpaths leading into Cambridge city centre from the development.