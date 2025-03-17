Housebuilder launches brand-new show home at Cambridgeshire development

Leading developer Barratt Homes is inviting property seekers to tour its brand-new show home at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green in Cambridge.

Barratt Homes is welcoming property seekers to the development, located on Cambridge Road, to tour the four bedroom Hythie style show home, following its launch which took place earlier this month (March).

Visitors to the development can receive a guided tour of the brand-new, professionally design show home and discover the lifestyle on offer at the development first-hand.

Ideal for growing families, the Hythie style properties offer flexible living spaces separated across three floors. The ground floor includes an open-plan kitchen and dining area, with a convenient utility space, and dedicated home office.

Typical street scene at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green

The first floor features a spacious lounge and two double bedrooms, including the principal bedroom which benefits from a stylish en suite. Ideal for summer entertaining, the top floor includes a private terrace, alongside a family bathroom and two further double bedrooms.

Will Phair, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “When house hunting, we understand that one of the most important factors is how you feel when you step inside a property to gauge the amount of space, storage, natural lighting and other features that the building has.

“That’s why we’ve opened the doors to our brand-new show home at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green and we’d like to encourage anyone interested in finding out more about the homes we currently have for sale to come and visit us.”

Surrounded by 15 acres of open space, Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green currently has a selection of four and five bedroom homes available in a desirable semi-rural location, many of which benefit from overlooking green open space.

Situated in a prime location, the development provides easy links to an array of amenities, including shops, restaurants, and supermarkets, with cycle and footpaths leading into Cambridge city centre from the development.