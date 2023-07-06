News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
The property has no forward chain and in a central locationThe property has no forward chain and in a central location
The property has no forward chain and in a central location

House for sale: Take a look at one of cheapest homes on market in Peterborough - offers around £129,995

Property has double glazing throughout and an enclosed rear garden
By Sol Buckner
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST

A one bedroom, cluster house has gone on the market in Peterborough for offers in the region of £129,995.

Situated in the central location of New England, the property comprises of a lounge, kitchen, one double bedroom and a bathroom.There is uPVC double glazing throughout and also an enclosed garden to the rear.

There is no forward chain.

For more information contact Haart Estate Agents on 01733 964653. Full details on Zoopla

See more: House for sale: Magnificent Grade II listed converted chapel near Peterborough with £1.2m guide price

The front of the property

1. Eaglesthorpe

The front of the property Photo: Haart Estate Agents

Photo Sales
A view of the kitchen

2. Eaglesthorpe

A view of the kitchen Photo: Haart Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The living room

3. Eaglesthorpe

The living room Photo: Haart Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The bathroom

4. Eaglesthorpe

The bathroom Photo: Haart Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:PeterboroughPropertyZoopla