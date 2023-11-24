“A beautiful and spacious, detached, family home”

A five bedroom house on the edge of Yaxley village near Peterborough is on the market priced £1,195,000.

Described by the agent as “a beautiful and spacious, detached, family home”, the property offers an annexe, ground source heating and tennis court within 1.5 acres of gardens

The agent adds: “This stunning, detached, luxury home offers five bedrooms and elegant, bespoke fittings and décor.”

A 30ft reception hall has tiled flooring and beautifully crafted staircase.

Hanging in the stairwell is a chandelier light fitting.

The ground floor has a home study and reception room with south facing bi-fold doors.

The main living and entertaining space is the first floor sitting and dining room. It features a triple aspect with full height windows and bi-folds.

There is a well-equipped kitchen with shaker-style units, a central island and integrated appliances.

The principal bedroom is located on the ground floor with its dressing room and en suite shower room.

There is a further double bedroom on the first floor as well as two on the second floor. The family bathroom is also located on the second floor.

There is also a well-presented, one-bedroom annexe with an open-plan sitting area and kitchen and a shower room.

The house is set in extensive gardens and grounds, with a gravel driveway at the front providing access and plenty of parking space at the front and rear of the property.

The garden includes far-reaching lawns and various mature trees.

There are also several stores and an all-weather tennis court.

The village has various everyday amenities including a variety of shops, cafés, restaurants and pubs. Local schooling includes primary schools in Yaxley and a state secondary in nearby Hampton Vale.

Property agent, James Abbott, said: “Indulge in a fabulous lifestyle within this superbly designed and energy efficient home, with ground source heating and great layout and flow for entertaining and views, with the impressive first floor family kitchen, coupled with games and cinema rooms, tennis court and annex for guests.”

To arrange a viewing call Savills on 01780 484696. More details on Right Move.