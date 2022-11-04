News you can trust since 1948
A beautiful family home with everything to offer

House for sale: Four bedrooms, three reception rooms, fine Peterborough location, offers above £800,000

Set just off Thorpe Road, this executive family home is one of four homes on Millwood Gardens.

By Sol Buckner
10 minutes ago

Approached by electronic gates, the property sits on a prominent plot and is striking in its appearance.Offering 2,487sqft of internal living accommodation and sitting on a plot of 0.22 acres, this beautiful family home has everything to offer. Contact Wilson & Co. The Collection on 01733 794 343

1. Millwood House

Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

