A five bedroom, three storey, detached house has gone on the market in Peterborough with a £400,000 guide price.
The agent says: “The house occupies a pleasant, corner plot position on Cane Avenue within the popular ‘Sugar Way’ development off Oundle Road.”
The property offers more than 1,690 sq ft of accommodation over three levels.
There is a modern, fitted, dining kitchen, dining room, separate office, utility room and WC.
The first floor includes a living room and two bedrooms all with French doors and Juliette balconies. In addition, there is a shower room.
The top floor has three bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes and one with an en suite shower room.
In addition, there is a separate family bathroom which has been recently refitted and has full, travertine tiling.
Outside, the enclosed rear garden features a flagged patio, timber decking and lawn.
There is access to a double tandem driveway and single garage.
For more details, contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824.
