A five bedroom, three storey, detached house has gone on the market in Peterborough with a £400,000 guide price.

The agent says: “The house occupies a pleasant, corner plot position on Cane Avenue within the popular ‘Sugar Way’ development off Oundle Road.”

The property offers more than 1,690 sq ft of accommodation over three levels.

There is a modern, fitted, dining kitchen, dining room, separate office, utility room and WC.

The first floor includes a living room and two bedrooms all with French doors and Juliette balconies. In addition, there is a shower room.

The top floor has three bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes and one with an en suite shower room.

In addition, there is a separate family bathroom which has been recently refitted and has full, travertine tiling.

Outside, the enclosed rear garden features a flagged patio, timber decking and lawn.

There is access to a double tandem driveway and single garage.

For more details, contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824.

