Homes released to benefit first-time buyers in Cambridgeshire

First-time buyers in Cambridgeshire are being encouraged to take a look at Barratt Homes’ Whittlesey Lakeside development, where a range of two and four bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

Located on Eastrea Road, the new community will be ideal for a variety of house hunters, including prospective buyers looking to take the first step on the property ladder.

For example, the two bedroom Kenley V1 style home at the development offers an ideal solution for those looking for their first property, and benefit from offers including deposit contributions.

The Kenley V1 offers a light and airy ground floor with excellent use of space. At the front of the property is a large living room and downstairs toilet. To the rear is an open-plan kitchen and dining area, with French doors leading on to a rear garden. Heading upstairs there are two double bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom.

BN - A typical street scene at Barratt Homes' Whittlesey Lakeside development

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “Our homes at Whittlesey Lakeside are ideal for those looking to make the step onto the property ladder.

“With offers like our available deposit contributions, alongside the development’s location, we are expecting the homes to be snapped up quickly. We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”

Residents of Whittlesey Lakeside will benefit from living on the edge of the bustling market town of Whittlesey, which offers a wide range of amenities including schools for all ages, a doctor’s surgery, a post office, butchers and a selection of independent shops. There is also an Aldi supermarket now open at the development.

Working professionals can rest assured with the development providing easy access to major towns and cities in the area like Peterborough and Cambridge through excellent road links including the A605, A1 and A47.

To learn more about the development, visit the website at Whittlesey Lakeside.

For more information about developments in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8581 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.