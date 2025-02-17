Homes released to benefit families in Cambridgeshire

Growing families in Cambridgeshire are being encouraged to take a look at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Wintringham developments near St Neots, where a range of four bedroom homes are available to reserve.

The homes available include Barratt Homes’ Kingsville, and David Wilson Homes’ Ingleby, Hertford, Cornell, Avondale, Holden and Hadley style homes, each offering unique, modern layouts to meet a range of priorities.

The four bedroom properties are thoughtfully designed to accommodate family living as one of the bedrooms could also be used as a study for those working from home. As well as this, some of the homes are three-storey properties which offer greater privacy and space for families with older children.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Our four bedroom homes in a variety of styles at Wintringham are ideal for those looking to climb up the property ladder and find their dream home.

BN - 002 - The Ingleby style show home at David Wilson Homes at Wintringham

“We have already seen a lot of interest in the development, with a range of moving schemes and offers available, and we would recommend eager home buyers to speak to our sales team to find out more.”

At Wintringham, residents will benefit from a blend of rural living whilst being well-connected to surrounding towns and cities.

With a primary school and pre-school already on site, and plans for a health centre and retail outlets, the Cambridgeshire development is growing rapidly into a vibrant community. Residents can also enjoy vast green open spaces and a nine-kilometre walking route that surrounds the development.

Commuters are also well catered for with excellent links to major towns and cities including Cambridge, Peterborough, and Northampton.