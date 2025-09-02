Homes designed with first-time buyers in mind released in Cambridgeshire
Located on Huntington Road, the growing community is ideal for a variety of house hunters, including prospective buyers looking to take the first step on the property ladder.
For example, the two bedroom Burwell Special and Dodington style homes at the development offer an ideal solution for those looking for their first property, and both benefit from offers including deposit contributions.
Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our homes at Darwin Green are ideal for those looking to make the step onto the property ladder.
“With offers like our available deposit contributions, alongside the development’s location, we are expecting the homes to be snapped up quickly. We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”
Darwin Green is steadily growing into a vibrant community, which will feature a central park with over 15 acres of green open space and sports pitches opening in August. Future plans for the development also include a purpose-built primary school, supermarket and library.
With the development’s unrivalled location just under three miles outside Cambridge city centre, residents can make use of many cycling and pedestrian friendly routes.
Commuters travelling to the Capital can also take advantage of Cambridge Train Station, reaching London St Pancras Station within the hour.
For more information about developments in the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.