Homebuilder’s Cambridgeshire community reaches completion

Following an increase in demand, David Wilson Homes has now sold out at its Romans’ Edge development in Cambridgeshire.

The homebuilder had welcomed a range of house hunters at the Bearscroft Lane development and the remaining properties on the final phase were soon snapped up.

Having offered a selection of three, four and five bedroom properties, the community proved to be immensely popular with first time buyers, second steppers and growing families alike.

Romans’ Edge brought homebuyers closer to the outskirts of the vibrant town of Godmanchester, with a range of amenities including shops and parks, practically on the doorstep.

Since launching its development, David Wilson Homes has well-integrated itself into the local community through many endeavours, including sponsoring local events and a donation of £1,500 to local animal rescue charity, Woodgreen.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Since its inception, our community at Romans’ Edge has been a sought-after place to call home and it’s not surprising the properties have now completely sold out.

“The variety of properties at the development attracted a range of buyers, all of whom had different lifestyles and priorities, but there was something here to suit everyone.

“We can now celebrate the success of our time at the development and we’re looking forward to helping our last few buyers settle into their new homes.”

David Wilson Homes is building nearby at its Ramsey Park development for those who missed out on the chance to cement their place at Romans’ Edge, which currently has a range of three, four and five bedroom properties available.

For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8486 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Cambridgeshire.