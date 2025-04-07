Homebuilder to host open house event in Cambridge this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes is inviting property seekers to an exclusive event this weekend at its Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green development in Cambridge.

The open house event, which will take place on Saturday 12th April from 10am to 5pm, offers property seekers the chance to tour a range of properties available for a summer move at the development on Cambridge Road.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the five bedroom Malvern and four bedroom Kingsley and Fitzwilliam style homes, each available with exclusive savings opportunities up to £67,000.

Property seekers can also engage with Barratt Homes’ dedicated sales team, who will be readily available throughout the event to help buyers begin their summer moving journey.

Typical street scene at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Eastern Counties, said: “This event offers prospective buyers a chance to learn more about the available properties and discover exclusive incentives when moving into a home at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green.

“Our friendly sales team will be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions, including details about our helpful moving schemes designed to make the home-buying process easier.

“With a limited number of homes available for a summer move, we encourage anyone interested in making a swift move to visit the development and experience its charm firsthand.”

Surrounded by 15 acres of open space, Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green currently has a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes available in a desirable semi-rural location, many of which benefit from overlooking green open space.

Typical street scene at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green

Residents can benefit from easy links to an array of amenities, including shops, restaurants, and supermarkets, with cycle and footpaths leading into Cambridge city centre from the development.

For more information about the event being held at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green this weekend, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8488.

Alternatively, to view the range of properties available across the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.