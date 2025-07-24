Home buyers encouraged to invest in their future at Cambridgeshire development

Inside one of the show homes at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green

Barratt Homes is encouraging house hunters to discover the benefits of apartment living and owning their own home at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green in Cambridge.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the release of a brand-new collection of two bedroom apartments, the development on Cambridge Road presents an exciting opportunity for first-time buyers to take their first step onto the property ladder.

Among the homes for sale is the Noble House apartment, currently available on multiple floors at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area, along with spacious double bedrooms, the Noble House apartment is not only ideal for first-time buyers, but also for working professionals, downsizers, and those looking to escape the rental trap. It offers a comfortable, low-maintenance home without compromising on space.

Typical street scene at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green

A standout feature of the Noble House is the private balcony or terrace, providing a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living — ideal for entertaining this summer.

Will Phair, Sales Director of Barratt Homes Eastern Counties, said, “Our Noble House apartments are ideal for anyone looking for a manageable property, and with a limited number of these homes available, we are encouraging anyone interested to visit the development to find out more.

“Apartments are fast becoming a popular choice for first-time buyers and those looking to downsize to a home with easy access to local amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green offers a blend of accessibility, convenience, and rural calm – making it an ideal place to invest in the future.”

The homebuilder is also reminding those weighing up renting versus buying of the benefits of homeownership – including greater security, the freedom to personalise their space, and the knowledge that their money is going towards a long-term investment.

Surrounded by 15 acres of open space, Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green enjoys a desirable semi-rural setting. Located on the edge of Cambridge, the development offers convenient access to a wide range of amenities – including shops, restaurants, and supermarkets – with dedicated cycle and footpaths leading directly into the city centre.

For more information about Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8488.

Alternatively, to view the range of properties available across the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.