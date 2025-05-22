Garage gains: Cambridgeshire homebuilder reveals shifting trends

Barratt Homes has let its employees have their say in a survey showing the changing dynamic of uses for a garage in a property.

A range of properties at the housebuilder’s Hampton Beach development in Peterborough have garages, and the housebuilder is highlighting the versatility of its homes using a survey conducted by its employees.

As noted by The Garage Door Centre, only 40% of drivers regularly park their vehicles in their garage, with more homeowners opting for alternative uses to keep up with modern trends.

Having surveyed 50 of its employees, Barratt Homes identified that 82% had a garage in their home, but nearly 90% of them didn’t use it to keep their vehicle.

BN - AH9_1962 A - The living room inside the Hesketh show home at Hampton Beach

The main use of a garage turned out to be additional storage space, whilst other uses included a home office, a bar for entertaining guests, and a gym space.

If the respondents were given an unlimited budget, the most desirable uses for a garage included a games room, a home office and an entertainment space.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “Garages are not always used for their traditional purpose by modern home buyers, and our survey has shown how flexible they can be.

“Whether it’s a gym, a workspace or a bar, there are many ways to effectively utilise a garage and our properties at Hampton Beach give property seekers a range of opportunities to explore.”

BN - A typical home with an integral garage at Hampton Beach

Among the properties at Hampton Beach, the four bedroom Windermere and Halton style homes both come with garages for would-be buyers to achieve their dream set-up.

The new community being built at Hampton Beach is less than three miles away from Peterborough city centre with ideal commuter links to further afield through the A1, A15 and A47. Commuters can also reach London Kings Cross from Peterborough train station in under an hour.

With an abundance of green open space surrounding the development, residents at Hampton Beach can take advantage of the many amenities nearby, including football pitches, cycle routes, expansive parks, along with a number of restaurants and shops.