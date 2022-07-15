Four bedroom family home for sale in Wansford

Four bedroom £750,000 home offers contemporary living in idyllic village near Peterborough

Positioned along the popular road of Robins Field in Wansford, this sophisticated and immaculately presented family home provides flexible and contemporary split-level living accommodation.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 15th July 2022, 7:26 am

Offering four double bedrooms, there is also a drawing room with bi-folding doors opening up onto the south-facing balcony, gym, study, utility room and conservatory. The property is on the market with Hurfords estate agents. Call 01733 380956. Full details on Zoopla website. All images: Hurfords

