Final chance to buy at popular cambridgeshire development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes is encouraging all Cambridgeshire property seekers to act fast and secure their next move before all homes sell out at its popular Ramsey Park development near Huntingdon.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the development’s final phase edging closer to completion and only six homes remaining, David Wilson Homes is recommending property hunters to act swiftly.

There is still a selection of energy-efficient four and five bedroom homes available that are suitable for a wide selection of buyers, including second steppers and growing families in search of their forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey Park is located in the traditional market town of Ramsey, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.

DWSM - AH8_9573 A - A street scene at Ramsey Park

Nestled between Peterborough and Cambridge, Ramsey Park has excellent commuter links to both, and further afield. With many people choosing to maintain a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Ramsey Park offers excellent commuters links as well as peace and tranquility for home working.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re really pleased to see how the community at Ramsey Park has come together, creating a great place for families to live, and we’re excited to welcome new residents.

“If you want to find out more, make an appointment with one of our Sales Advisers who will be able to give you a range of information on the different homes available at the development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of properties at the development are ready to move into, and many of the final homes remaining benefit from deposit or mortgage contributions.

For more information, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8486, or visit David Wilson Homes in Cambridgeshire.