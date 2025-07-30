Developer invites house hunters to instant part exchange event in Cambridge

Barratt Homes is inviting house hunters to an Instant Part Exchange event on Saturday 2nd August at its Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green development in Cambridge.

Located on Cambridge Road, the development offers a variety of two, three, and four bedroom homes – including apartments – designed to suit a wide range of buyers.

The event, which is open to the public with no appointment necessary from 10am to 5:30pm, presents an exclusive opportunity for home buyers to meet the sales team while potentially receiving a same-day valuation and a cash offer for their property within 24 hours.

Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme aims to streamline the home-selling process, providing homeowners with a guaranteed buyer and facilitating a faster transition to their new home.

Inside one of the show homes at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green

As an added incentive, selected homes are available with Barratt Homes’ 105% Part Exchange offer, allowing buyers to secure a guaranteed cash buyer at 5% above the market value of their existing home.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Eastern Counties, said: “This event is tailor-made for those seeking a swift and hassle-free move. Attendees can take advantage of exploring our homes and discovering the exceptional deals available at the development.

“Our dedicated sales team will be on hand at the development throughout the event to address any enquiries, including details about the moving process, thereby assisting homebuyers in advancing on the property ladder.”

Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green forms part of the wider Darwin Green community, which includes green spaces, walking routes and access to local amenities, all within easy reach of Cambridge city centre.

Typical street scene at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green

The development offers convenient access to a wide range of amenities – including shops, restaurants, and supermarkets – with dedicated cycle and footpaths leading directly into the city centre.

For more information on the upcoming event and Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8488.

Alternatively, explore the range of properties available across the county by visiting the website at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.