Deepings set to expand with over 1890 new homes

The Deepings are set to grow by almost 2000 new homes under plans unveiled in the area’s Local Plan.

South Kesteven District Council’s Local Plan sets out the vision for the future of the area and allocates a number of sites for developments such as for housing and employment land up to 2036.

Included in the plans are the provision of land for an extra 1890 homes in the Deepings across five sites.

The sites are:

Land to the north of Towngate West (Market Deeping)

Provision for 73 new homes (outline planning permission has already been granted for 80 homes)

Land to the north of Towngate East (Market Deeping)

Provision for 104 new homes

Land at Linchfield Road (Deeping St James)

Provision for 680 new homes

- The development shall accommodate specialist housing needs through the provision of retirement housing, extra care or residential care housing

Land east of Linchfield Road (Market Deeping)

Provision for 840 new homes

Priory Farm Land (Deeping St James)

Provision for 193 new homes

- Development of the site should seek to positively incorporate views towards Priory Church of St James and its setting

The full provision set out in the Local Plan can be viewed on the South Kesteven District Council website at https://southkesteven.oc2.uk/document/19/1087#d1012.

In response to the plans, Market Deeping Town Council and Deeping St James Parish Council have called a community meeting at The Conference Centre - The Deepings School on Saturday (July 19) between 10:30am and 12pm.