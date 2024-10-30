A public meeting will take place on November 12.

Concerned residents in Yaxley have arranged a public meeting in response to potential plans to built 100 new homes in the village.

Plans for the homes are still at the assessment stage following a consultation run by Huntingdonshire District Council where applications were invited for details of sites that might be suitable for allocation for residential developments in the next Local Plan.

One of the pieces of land being assessed is 6.15 hectare plot located on farmland south of 25 West End.

Agricultural land behind West End in Yaxley.

A council evaluation of the site states that: “The site is controlled by a single family who supports its development. The site has been optioned and a housebuilder is involved with the site.

“The site promoter states that it is the intention to deliver the site directly by the housebuilder and could take between two and three years to build out.

"The site’s location on the south south western edge of Yaxley means that landscape impact is a significant development constraint. The sire is highly visible in linger views and from the south and east due to the generally open Fenland landscape.

“The site is highly constrained by flood risk with half of it being within flood zones and and three.”

Concerns were also raised about the site’s potential impact on the grade I listed St Peter’s Church but did state that it does have good accessibility to employment opportunities within Yaxley and Peterborough as well as to leisure, cultural facilities, primary education and public transport.

It adds that: “The site is potentially appropriate for built development if it were focused on within the north eastern corner of the site. This is to ensure that the development is not placed on land at higher risk of flooding and to reduce the impact on the landscape.”

In view of the proposals, a public meeting has been called by residents to discuss the plans.

Resident Paul Walton said: “Despite the nearby Great Haddon between Normans Cross and Yaxley being the location of 5300 new homes, an application for another 100 houses has been submitted for the nearby site.

The views across the Great Fen such a development would ruin the location for generations to come.

"Popular with dog walkers, the area is teeming with wildlife, all of which would be destroyed if planning is approved.

"We see all kinds of animals from bats to hedgehogs, muntjacs to deers and red kites to doormice. It would be a travesty if their home is destroyed.

"It would be great to see as many people opposing this application as possible. If not for themselves but their children. Once land like this is gone, there's no going back."

The meeting will take place on November 12 at 7pm at Queens Park Hall on Daimler Avenue, Yaxley.