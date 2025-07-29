Cambridgeshire neighbours become good friends at housebuilder’s event

Barratt Homes recently hosted an event to welcome new residents and celebrate existing ones at its thriving Whittlesey Lakeside development in Whittlesey.

Moving to a new area can be challenging, but many people often report that one of the most difficult things to do once all the boxes are unpacked is to introduce themselves to their new neighbours.

With help from Tony's Ices, the team at Barratt Homes treated residents new and old to a selection of frozen treats to help them break the ice under the summer sun.

Since the development’s launch, Whittlesey Lakeside has been incredibly popular with a wide range of property seekers including first-time buyers, working professionals and growing families, with many already calling the vibrant community home.

BN - AH-010 - Sales Adviser Maria handing out ice creams at Whittlesey Lakeside

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “The event was a fantastic success, and we’re delighted that so many neighbours came along. It was the perfect opportunity for us to encourage a sense of community spirit at the development and support our residents as they form new lasting friendships.”

Situated on Eastrea Road in Whittlesey, the new community currently has a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes for sale. Residents of Whittlesey Lakeside benefit from living on the edge of the bustling market town, which offers a wide range of amenities including schools for all ages, a doctor’s surgery, a post office, butcher’s and a selection of independent shops.

For commuters, the community offers the best of both worlds with a semi-rural location, alongside easy access to major towns and cities like Peterborough and Cambridge through excellent road links including the A605, A1 and A47.

For more information about developments in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8481 or visit the website.