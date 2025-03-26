Cambridgeshire housebuilder unveils new view home

Barratt Homes has launched a new view home at its Whittlesey Lakeside development in Cambridgeshire.

Located in Whittlesey on Eastrea Road, the flourishing new community brings a range of homes ideal for a variety of house hunters, including first-time buyers, second steppers and growing families in search for their forever home.

The leading housebuilder has now officially opened the doors to the Kingsville style view home at the development, joining two existing show homes.

A view home allows prospective house hunters the chance to step inside an unfurnished property, just as they would if they purchased their own home. This presents the opportunity to envision their own furniture and style within the home.

BN - The Kingsville style home at Whittlesey Lakeside

The Kingsville is a three-storey, four bedroom home. On the ground floor is an open-plan kitchen and dining area, as well as spare room which can be utilised as fourth bedroom or a study.

The first floor is home to the main bedroom with an en suite, as well as a spacious lounge. The second floor includes another double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re very excited to have launched a new view home at our Whittlesey Lakeside development, and look forward to welcoming prospective buyers to take a tour.

“We have already seen a lot of interest in the development, so we would recommend eager home buyers act soon to avoid disappointment.”

Residents of Whittlesey Lakeside will benefit from living on the edge of the bustling market town of Whittlesey, which offers a wide range of amenities including schools for all ages, a doctor’s surgery, a post office, butcher’s and a selection of independent shops. There is also an Aldi supermarket now open at the development.

Working professionals can rest assured with the development providing easy access to major towns and cities in the area like Peterborough and Cambridge through excellent road links including the A605, A1 and A47.

To learn more about the development, visit the website at Whittlesey Lakeside.

For more information about developments in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8581 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.