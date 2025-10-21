Cambridgeshire housebuilder opens doors to homes in progress

Local house hunters are invited to discover how Barratt and David Wilson Homes ensures a five-star standard on its homes by joining one of the many Behind the Scenes events across Cambridgeshire.

Taking place on Saturday, October 25, the events will offer keen property seekers the chance to explore Barratt Homes’ Wintringham, Hampton Beach and Whittlesey Lakeside developments as well as David Wilson Homes’ Wintringham development.

Prospective buyers will see first-hand how the leading developer creates energy efficient homes with top of the range specifications that keep the heat up and the energy bills down. With a variety of home styles available to explore, it’s the perfect opportunity to envision life in a new home.

Buyers will also have the chance to learn more about the offers and schemes available to them, like the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and NHS, can save up to £25,000.

BN - 003 - The Hesketh style home at Wintringham

Kerry Mullen, Head of Sales at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our homes at our Behind the Scenes events. Seeing the build in progress helps people understand the quality, care, and attention to detail that goes into every home we create.

“Our team of experts will be on hand to answer questions and offer a deeper understanding of what goes into creating a Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes property. We encourage anyone interested in joining the development to sign up to one of the Behind the Scenes events.”

For more information or to book onto one of the Behind the Scenes events, please visit the developments’ websites. Alternatively, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8481 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8482.