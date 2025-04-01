Cambridgeshire homebuilder to host exclusive event for homebuyers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

House hunters in Cambridgeshire can take away valuable mortgage advice and learn more about the next steps in buying a property at Barratt Homes’ upcoming event.

Taking place on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th April at Barratt Homes’ Whittlesey Lakeside development, the event will offer keen property seekers the chance to talk to the expert team to find out if they are eligible for Barratt Homes’ Movemaker scheme, and benefit from Stamp Duty fees paid on a new home.

Prospective buyers can book an appointment to receive expert one-to-one advice, providing welcome assurance to those who are unsure if they can make a step on to the property ladder.

The Movemaker scheme is completed in five simple steps:

Step 1 - Reserve a Home

Find the perfect home at the right price and, even if it’s still being built, you can rest assured that the price is fixed for an agreed period of time.

Step 2 - Value an Existing Property

Barratt Homes will instruct an estate agent who will arrange two independent valuations of the customer’s current property.

Step 3 - Agree the Selling Price

Once a price is agreed, the Movemaker agreement can then be completed and the estate agent will begin to market the existing property.

Step 4 - Find a Buyer

The estate agent will help to complete the sale smoothly and efficiently.

Step 5 - Moving Day

It’s time to move into a brand-new home.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “Purchasing a home is the biggest investment you are likely to make and we have arranged an event to ensure buyers have all the information they need ahead of stepping onto the property ladder.

“We encourage anyone interested in getting on the property ladder to attend the event, and house hunters will also have the chance to look around Whittlesey Lakeside over the weekend.”

Residents of Whittlesey Lakeside will benefit from living on the edge of the bustling market town of Whittlesey, which offers a wide range of amenities including schools for all ages, a doctor’s surgery, a post office, butcher’s and a selection of independent shops. There is also an Aldi supermarket now open at the development.

Working professionals can rest assured with the development providing easy access to major towns and cities in the area like Peterborough and Cambridge through excellent road links including the A605, A1 and A47.

To learn more about the development, visit the website at Whittlesey Lakeside.

For more information about any developments in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8581 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.