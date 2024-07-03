Cambridgeshire homebuilder salutes Armed Forces Day event with sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt and David Wilson Homes recently sponsored Cambridge Veterans Club’s Armed Forces Day celebration that welcomed approximately 10,000 people at Parker’s Piece Park and Garden on Saturday 29th June.

Armed Forces Day takes place on the last Saturday of June each year to commemorate all people serving, or have served in the British Armed Forces.

Cambridge Veterans Club is located near Barratt Homes’ Darwin Green and Franklin Gardens, as well as David Wilson Homes’ Darwin Green developments, and the sponsorship is another example of the housebuilders’ commitment to supporting the local community.

During the celebration, event goers were treated to a packed programme of entertainment including military drum band performances, historical re-enactments, 1950’s dance and singing troupe and even a Lancaster Bomber- Battle of Britain memorial flyover.

Carl Higgs, Community Development Officer for the Armed Forces Community Cambridge City Council, said: “The support shown by Barratt and David Wilson Homes to the Armed Forces and Veteran community here in Cambridge has been outstanding. Each time the veterans have approached the developers, it has been embraced.

“This support in particular has truly enabled us to celebrate Armed Forces Day with the wider community, and we look forward to collaborating on projects in the future. On behalf of the Cambridge Armed Forces community, I would like to offer our most sincere thank you.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “We are so pleased to have supported Cambridge Veterans Club in organising such a fantastic event honouring the crucial work of our Armed Forces. The celebration was a huge success, and we are incredibly proud to be a part of it.”

Darwin Green and Franklin Gardens are new developments both within walking distance of Cambridge city centre that will offer 15 acres of green open space through the new central park. The developments will also deliver sports pitches and facilities, as well as a central square that includes a library, community centre, a health centre and more.