Cambridgeshire developer set to launch brand-new community in Alconbury

Cambridgeshire housebuilder Barratt Homes is preparing to unveil a brand-new 77-home development near Huntingdon this spring.

Located on Senliz Road, Barratt Homes at Alconbury Weald will offer a selection of three and four bedroom homes designed to cater to a wide range of buyers.

Two show homes will be available to view at the development’s launch, which will give house hunters a feel for what living at the development could be like.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt Homes South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to announce that we are joining the growing Alconbury Weald development.

DWSM - A CGI street scene at Barratt Homes at Alconbury Weald

“This new community has been thoughtfully designed with modern living in mind, incorporating green spaces and properties to suit a variety of lifestyles.

“With homes soon to be ready to move into, we encourage house hunters to register their interest to be amongst the first to reserve a home at the development.”

Barratt Homes at Alconbury Weald is set amongst 700 acres of green space, and residents will be able to benefit from convenient amenities such as play areas, schools, a gym, shops, and restaurants.

The development offers many walks and trails, and is just a short drive away from Monks Wood National Nature Reserve and Hinchingbrooke Country Park, making it ideal for residents who enjoy exploring nature.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links to Cambridge, Peterborough and Bedford. As well as this, just a short drive away commuters can take advantage of Huntingdon Railway Station where London St Pancras is accessible in little over an hour.

To register an interest in the new homes, visit the website at Barratt Homes at Alconbury Weald.

To find out more about any other developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8510 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.