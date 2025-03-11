Cambridgeshire developer highlights benefits of living near open water

David Wilson Homes is encouraging house hunters to join its emerging community at Hampton Beach in Peterborough to learn the benefits of living close to nature and more specifically, open water.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Mental Health Foundation, spending time in the natural world not only improves mental health and feelings of wellbeing, but can also reduce stress levels and boost the immune system.

The housebuilder designs its developments with well thought-out landscaping to ensure residents can reap these benefits on their doorsteps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of homes currently available at the development have undisturbed views of open water which, as reported by Blue Zones, has been proven to have benefits such as decreasing stress and anxiety levels, whilst boosting physiological wellbeing.

DWSM - AH9_1962 A - The living room inside the Hesketh show home at Hampton Beach

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “A large number of our homes at Hampton Beach have views of the picturesque Teardrop Lake, as well as the surrounding green open space.

“We believe these properties will prove to be extremely popular and we are encouraging anyone interested to visit one of our Sales Advisers to find out more.

“The development really does offer the best of both worlds, so whilst residents can surround themselves in green open space and open water, they do not have to compromise essentials such as amenities and commutability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new community being built at Hampton Beach is less than three miles away from Peterborough city centre with ideal commuter links to further afield through the A1, A15 and A47. Commuters can also reach London Kings Cross from Peterborough train station in under an hour.

DWSM - AH9_2507 - A typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' Hampton Beach development

With an abundance of green open space surrounding the development, residents at Hampton Beach can take advantage of the many amenities nearby, including football pitches, cycle routes, expansive parks, along with a number of restaurants and shops.

For more information about any developments in the area visit David Wilson Homes in Cambridgeshire.