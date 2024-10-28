Cambridgeshire developer edges closer to sold out status

DWSM - AH8_0271 A - The living room inside a typical David Wilson Homes property at Ramsey Park

Leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes is encouraging Cambridgeshire property seekers to act fast and secure their next move before all homes sell out at its popular Ramsey Park development near Huntingdon.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development’s final phase is getting closer to completion and, with only 11 properties remaining, David Wilson Homes is recommending property hunters to act swiftly.

There is still a selection of energy-efficient three, four and five bedroom homes available, some of which are ready to move into, that are suitable for a wide selection of buyers, including first-time buyers and growing families in search of their forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re really pleased to see how the community at Ramsey Park has come together and we’re excited to welcome new residents.

DWSM - AH8_9573 A - A street scene at Ramsey Park

“If you want to find out more, make an appointment with one of our Sales Advisers who will be able to give you a range of information on the different homes available at the development.”

Ramsey Park is located in the traditional market town of Ramsey, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.

Nestled between Peterborough and Cambridge, Ramsey Park has excellent commuter links to both, and further afield. With many people choosing to maintain a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Ramsey Park offers excellent commuters links as well as peace and tranquility for home working.