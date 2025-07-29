Building greener communities: Cambridgeshire housebuilder backs Local Green Spaces

To celebrate Love Parks Week (July 25 – August 3), Cambridgeshire housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes is highlighting the green, open spaces surrounding its Alconbury Weald development near Huntingdon.

Organised by Keep Britain Tidy, Love Parks Week celebrates the value of parks and green spaces and the vital role they play in bringing communities together while promoting better mental health and wellbeing for everyone.

Green open spaces on new developments offer a great deal of benefits, enhancing the quality of life for residents and contributing to a more sustainable environment.

As well the play areas and over 200 acres of open space at Alconbury Weald, Barratt and David Wilson Homes is highlighting other parks and open spaces in the local area ideal for its new residents to explore.

Just a short drive away, Brampton Wood Nature Reserve offers scenic woodland walks and excellent opportunities for wildlife spotting. With its seasonal wildflowers and peaceful atmosphere, it is a perfect escape into nature.

Also nearby is Hinchingbrooke Country Park, which spans across 170 acres of meadows, woodlands, and lakes, with ideal paths for walking and cycling. Residents can enjoy peaceful nature walks, wildlife spotting, play areas, picnic spots, and a welcoming café which makes it an ideal destination for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

Situated nearby is Stukeley Meadows Local Nature Reserve which is a large green space in Huntingdon. This nature reserve features a variety of wildlife, including butterflies, frogs, and kingfishers. It also offers walking and cycling paths, a skate park, and play areas, making it a great spot for exploring nature.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As with all of our developments, we carefully select the location to offer residents access to amenities, commuting links, and green open spaces.

“Alconbury Weald is home to an abundance of parks and play areas for our residents to enjoy, as well as being a stone’s throw away from many more open spaces to explore.”