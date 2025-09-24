Allison Homes East secures land for 161 new homes at Priors Hall Park in Corby

Five-star housebuilder Allison Homes East is set to bring 161 new homes to Priors Hall Park in Corby, after acquiring land within the new community.

Allison Homes East’s development will provide a mix of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom new homes, which have been thoughtfully crafted to meet the aspirations of future homeowners and designed based on in-depth research into their priorities and values.

Construction work on the site, which spans just over nine and a half acres, is due to commence in March next year.

Set within 907 acres of parkland, Priors Hall Park is a stunning new community being delivered by master developer Urban&Civic.

Already home to key facilities such as Priors Hall Park Primary School, Corby Business Academy, a district centre with nine shops and services, four large play areas and a striking amphitheatre, the development is designed to grow with its community.

At completion, Priors Hall Park will include 5,325 homes, two additional primary schools, more sports pitches, formal green spaces and further community infrastructure.

Sophie Kendal, Land and Partnerships Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Securing land at Priors Hall Park is a significant milestone for us at Allison Homes East, and we are thrilled to bring our expertise and passion to this vibrant and growing community.

“We’re proud to be delivering a range of much-needed, high-quality homes designed to suit all types of home buyers. With construction set to begin next March, we’re looking forward to working in close partnership with Urban&Civic to bring this development to life — and to the highest possible standard.”

Nigel Wakefield, Development Director at Urban&Civic, said: “We’re excited to welcome Allison Homes as the latest housebuilder at Priors Hall Park. Together, we’re not just creating homes, but a vibrant, sustainable community that has already become the destination of choice for new housing in Corby.”